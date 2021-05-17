Menu

Crime

Bullets strike Whalley home that has also been targeted in previous shootings: police

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 17, 2021 3:45 pm
Surrey RCMP say the home has been the target of shootings before but the incident is not connected to the recent gang activity. View image in full screen
Surrey RCMP say the home has been the target of shootings before but the incident is not connected to the recent gang activity. Getty Images

Surrey RCMP officers are investigating after bullets were fired at a house in Whalley early Sunday morning.

Police said the home, in the 10800 block of 139A Street, has also been the target of previous shootings.

RCMP was called around 4:15 a.m. and confirmed a shooting had taken place.

It appears no one was injured but an early investigation points to the fact that this incident was targeted, police said.

However, it is not believed to be connected to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Police said the occupants of the home are “providing limited cooperation” in the investigation and one person in the home was arrested on outstanding warrants from Abbotsford.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. If you wish to make an anonymous report contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

