Crime

Ottawa police seek suspect in stabbing at Carling Avenue business

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted May 17, 2021 3:24 pm
Ottawa police have released this photo of a man suspected in a stabbing over the weekend at at Carling Avenue business. View image in full screen
Ottawa police have released this photo of a man suspected in a stabbing over the weekend at at Carling Avenue business. via Ottawa Police Service

Ottawa police are looking for a man suspected of stabbing the clerk of a business on Carling Avenue over the weekend.

Patrol officers responded to an incident at a business in the 2500 block of Carling Avenue on May 15, according to a release issued on Monday.

Police said that shortly after noon, the clerk in the store asked a man if he needed help, at which point the suspect allegedly started yelling and stabbed the 25-year-old employee before running away.

Ottawa police looking for information about 'targeted' South Keys shooting

The clerk was taken to hospital with severe but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

An OPS spokesperson would not confirm in which business the stabbing took place, but released surveillance photos of the suspect.

He is described as a man in his 20s, five-feet-10 inches tall with a thin build and short dark hair. He was seen wearing a dark-coloured sweater, pants and shoes, as well as a black satchel bag and a black mask with a white logo on the cheek.

Police are advising the public not to approach the man, who could still be armed, and instead call 911.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 613-236-1222 ext. 2666. Anonymous tips can be submitted via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

