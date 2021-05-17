Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Manitoba boosts Klinic funding for mobile withdrawal services

By Sam Thompson CJOB
Posted May 17, 2021 3:29 pm
Klinic Community Health on Portage Avenue. View image in full screen
Klinic Community Health on Portage Avenue. klinic.mb.ca

The province is giving a funding boost to a program that has had success in helping Manitobans kick substance addictions.

Klinic Community Health Centre has received support to the tune of $428,000 for its counselling and mobile withdrawal services.

Executive director Nicole Chammartin told 680 CJOB the mobile service has been successful so far for two reasons.

“From a client-centred perspective, most of us would rather be at home,” Chammartin said.

“It’s also cost-effective. Residential care and services tend to be more costly than servicing people at home.”

Read more: Mental health services demand, wait-lists steadily increasing amid third wave, psychologist says

Story continues below advertisement

Klinic is also spending some of the money on staffing and capacity upgrades to its 24-hour crisis support phone line.

Trending Stories

“It’s going to help us hire more staff that can support more volunteers and bring back more volunteer training to our crisis line.”

Mental Health, Wellness and Recovery Minister Audrey Gordon said the announcement comes at an important time, as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the mental health of many Manitobans.

“This funding will enhance the mental health and addictions services offered at Klinic Community Health Centre, so Manitobans struggling with mental health or addictions issues have access to the services they need, when they need them,” said Gordon.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19’s impact on mental health' COVID-19’s impact on mental health
COVID-19’s impact on mental health – Apr 27, 2021

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Mental Health tagProvince of Manitoba tagAddictions tagSubstance use tagKlinic tagwithdrawal tagAudrey Gordon tagNicole Chammartin tagmobile withdrawal services tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers