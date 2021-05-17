Manitoba boosts Klinic funding for mobile withdrawal services

Send this page to someone via email

The province is giving a funding boost to a program that has had success in helping Manitobans kick substance addictions.

Klinic Community Health Centre has received support to the tune of $428,000 for its counselling and mobile withdrawal services.

Executive director Nicole Chammartin told 680 CJOB the mobile service has been successful so far for two reasons.

“From a client-centred perspective, most of us would rather be at home,” Chammartin said.

“It’s also cost-effective. Residential care and services tend to be more costly than servicing people at home.”

We are pleased to receive this additional funding to help us expand our services and know that this one-time funding will allow us to answer more crisis line calls and to support more clients who want to withdraw from substances.https://t.co/ZtH60BzgdC — Klinic CHC (@KlinicCHC) May 17, 2021

Klinic is also spending some of the money on staffing and capacity upgrades to its 24-hour crisis support phone line.

“It’s going to help us hire more staff that can support more volunteers and bring back more volunteer training to our crisis line.”

Mental Health, Wellness and Recovery Minister Audrey Gordon said the announcement comes at an important time, as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the mental health of many Manitobans.

“This funding will enhance the mental health and addictions services offered at Klinic Community Health Centre, so Manitobans struggling with mental health or addictions issues have access to the services they need, when they need them,” said Gordon.

