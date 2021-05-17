Menu

Canada

Thousands vaccinated in Waterloo Region over weekend but area still trails province

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 17, 2021 3:46 pm
As millions more vaccine doses are set to arrive in Canada, some provinces are now preparing to put shots into the arms of young Canadians aged 12 and up. But how much of a difference will that make in curbing COVID-19 transmission?

More than 11,000 COVID-19 vaccinations have occurred over the past three days in the area, according to Waterloo Region’s vaccine distribution task force.

The agency says there have now been 252,790 vaccinations in Waterloo Region since the first one was given in the area on Dec. 22, 2020, which is 11,790 more than what was reported on Friday.

Read more: Ontario expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to everyone 18 and up, starting Tuesday

The area is well off performing at its peak but 38.66 per cent of Waterloo Region residents have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

When you remove those under the age of 18, the area has now seen 48.8 per cent of residents receive one dose of a vaccine.

This is a drastic jump from Friday’s number but still well behind the provincial average, which is more than 55 per cent.

On the flip side, Waterloo Public Health reported 64 new positive tests for the coronavirus, raising the total number of cases in the area to 15,307.

This raises the rolling seven-day average number of new cases to 64.6.

Trending Stories

Another 71 people were cleared of the virus, pushing the total number of resolved cases in the area to 14,541.

There have been no new COVID-19-related deaths reported since May 8, leaving the death toll in the area at 254, including two in May.

There are now 36 people in area hospitals, which is up five since Friday but the number of people in intensive care units has fallen by three to 28.

No new COVID-19 outbreaks were declared or declared over, leaving the area with 11 active outbreaks.

Read more: Ontario reports more than 2,100 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Elsewhere, Ontario is reporting 2,170 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. The provincial total now stands at 511,486.

Monday’s case count is slightly lower than Sunday’s, which saw 2,199 new infections. On Saturday, 2,584 were recorded and 2,362 on Friday. It is also the eighth day in a row cases are below 3,000.

According to Monday’s report, 566 cases were recorded in Toronto, 556 in Peel Region, 215 in York Region, 120 in Durham Region and 101 in Hamilton.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 100 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 8,489 as four more deaths were recorded — the lowest number of daily deaths recorded since March.

—With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

