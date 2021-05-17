Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli ask judge to go on 5-day Mexico trip

Send this page to someone via email

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have asked a judge for permission to travel to Mexico for a family trip.

The married couple hopes to visit San Jose del Cabo for five days in June, according to court documents.

The documents explain that the pair wishes to take the trip in order “to spend time with [their] family.”

The request comes after both Loughlin and Giannulli completed their prison sentences for their roles in the college admissions scandal. Loughlin, 56, served two months in jail and was released in December, while Giannulli was released in April from home confinement.

While Loughlin has also fulfilled her community service requirement, the filing states that Giannulli “is actively working on completing” his.

Loughlin and Giannulli, 57, paid $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, admitted to the University of Southern California as recruits for the crew team, though neither of them had ever participated in the sport.

They initially pleaded not guilty to all charges levelled against them, claiming their payments were donations to the school and not bribes.

A source previously told ET in January that Loughlin was ready to get “her life back” and start working again.

“[Lori] would love to start working again one day, but she is scared people won’t work with her,” the source said, adding that Loughlin has already “had her team put out feelers.”

According to the source, prison was “unlike anything Lori has ever experienced in her life,” and heading home “was like a dream come true.”

The couple is among nearly 30 prominent parents to plead guilty in what federal prosecutors dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues,” in which authorities uncovered hefty bribes to get undeserving kids into college with rigged test scores or fake athletic credentials.

Desperate Housewives actor Felicity Huffman served nearly two weeks behind bars last year after admitting to paying $15,000 to have someone correct her daughter’s entrance exam answers.

— With files from Global News’ Chris Jancelewicz