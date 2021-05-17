COVID-19: Active cases fall to 76 for Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 over the past three days.

The new cases included 23 on Monday — covering Saturday evening to Sunday — which included 12 in Northumberland County, nine in the City of Kawartha Lakes and two in Haliburton County. They followed 12 cases reported Saturday (eight in the Kawarthas, four in Northumberland).

As of Monday afternoon, the number of active cases is at 76, down from 90 reported on Friday and 81 on Saturday. There are 36 active cases in the Kawarthas, 32 in Northumberland and eight in Haliburton County.

Since Friday, there have been another 48 resolved cases (1687 of the 1,823 cumulative cases).

The number of variant cases of COVID-19 surpassed 500 over the weekend and now sits at 522. Cases include 210 in the Kawarthas, 279 in Northumberland County and 33 in Haliburton County

Outbreaks

No new outbreaks were reported since Friday, leaving the following active outbreaks:

Dairy Queen restaurant in Lindsay: Declared Tuesday, May 11 with four cases, the health unit reported Wednesday.

OPP offender transport unit in Lindsay: Declared Sunday, May 9 with five cases.

Staples and Swain law firm on William Street South in Lindsay: Declared May 6, case details not available.

Other data for Monday:

Deaths: 73 — unchanged since Wednesday, May 12. Since March 2020, there have been 56 deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 16 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

Hospitalized cases: 67 — one more since Friday. Seven people are currently in an area hospital (one more since Friday) with six in an intensive care unit (one more since May 12). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported six admitted COVID-19 patients as of noon Monday, unchanged since Friday.

