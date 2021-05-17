Manitoba has highest rate of COVID-19 infections in Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba has reached a new infection rate milestone, but it’s not one to celebrate.

As of Sunday, the province has the highest rate per capita of COVID-19 infections in all of Canada, at a seven-day average rate of 33.1 cases per 100,000.

The numbers coming from Health Canada show Alberta sits in second place, at a seven-day average rate of 32.9 cases per day.

Over the weekend alone, Manitoba reported 964 new cases of COVID-19, a majority of them in Winnipeg.

— Abigail Turner (@turnerrAbigail) May 17, 2021

In response to the growing cases, the province is reopening a mobile testing clinic at 1181 Portage Ave.

The clinic starts Monday and will run daily from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

In September 2020, the site opened as cases started rising in Winnipeg during that period. However, it was closed once the city started to see a decline in numbers.

But with COVID-19 rates at an all-time high, the province is hoping to make getting a test more accessible once again.

Manitoba health officials reported last week that the province is already outpacing their worst-case scenario projections.

They say more young, unvaccinated people are ending up in hospital.

Intensive care unit admissions show numbers are increasing about 20 per cent every week.

However, Manitoba has opened up vaccine eligibility to everyone 12 years of age and older in hopes of seeing that number decline.

The province continues to be under strict COVID-19 health orders for at least another two weeks. That includes the closure of gyms, indoor and patio dining at restaurants, and having schools in Brandon and Winnipeg move to remote learning.