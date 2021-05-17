Hamilton-area MP Bob Bratina says he will not be running for re-election

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton-East Stoney Creek MP Bob Bratina will not be running in the next federal election and he says the recent decision to go ahead with Hamilton LRT project is the reason why.

In a statement, the former councillor and Hamilton mayor cited cost and the way the deal was constructed as the reasoning for his decision.

“What has brought me to this decision at this time is not only the recent announcement by the federal government to intervene in the Hamilton transit situation with an LRT system that I believe in my heart is not the transit solution that Hamilton needs, and at a cost to Hamilton and Canadian taxpayers that I cannot in good conscience support; but also, the manner in which this deal came to pass,” Bratina said in his release.

On Thursday, The province and the federal government revealed a combined investment of $3.4 billion for a 14-kilometre light rail transit line (LRT) across the lower city, from McMaster University to Eastgate Square.

The 17-stop line, will be equally funded by both governments at a cost of $1.7 billion. That will pay for planning, design and construction costs. It’s anticipated that the city will be responsible for yet-to-be-determined operating and maintenance costs following construction.

In his letter, Bratina said he had “no personal animosity” to his colleagues and said the decision was a “policy disagreement.”

The MP went on to say that residents deserve the “full picture of the cost ramifications” of the LRT project.

“I could not look Hamiltonians in the face who have trusted me over the years, and tell them that spending billions of dollars on a transit system that provides service to such a small portion of Hamiltonians was the best use of public finds — THEIR money, after all — and try to convince them it was the best public policy decision,” Bratina said.

Bratina served as the 56th mayor of Hamilton between 2010 to 2014.

He also previously served on the Hamilton city council from 2004 until 2010. He has been the Liberal MP for Hamilton East—Stoney Creek since his election in the 2015 federal election.