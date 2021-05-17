COVID-19: Port Hope fishing trip nets charges under stay-at-home order for GTA anglers

Send this page to someone via email

Four anglers from the Greater Toronto Area were charged under Ontario’s stay-at-home order for fishing in Port Hope on Saturday.

According to the Port Hope Police Service, four men — from North York, Toronto, Woodbridge and Markham — were allegedly hiding when officers discovered them fishing.

Each received a provincial offence notice under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act. Each notice carries a fine of $880.

“Although fishing is permitted during the current stay-at-home order fishing is to be done locally,” police stated. “You should not be travelling outside your community to fish in another community.”

Police said they will not be stopping pedestrians or vehicles to ask for identification, however, charges will be laid if found in contravention of Ontario’s stay-at-home order.

In late April police also charged several anglers for fishing the Ganraska River which runs through the town. The Municipality of Port Hope in April voted to close the lands that run along the river to prevent people from fishing amid Ontario’s current stay-at-home order.