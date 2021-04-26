Several anglers charged for fishing along Ganaraska River in Port Hope, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Several anglers were charged on Saturday for fishing along the Ganaraska River in Port Hope, Ont.

According to the Port Hope Police Service, the individuals were charged under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

Recently, the municipality of Port Hope decided to close the lands that run along the river through the heart of the town to prevent people from fishing amid Ontario’s current stay-at-home order.

Beginning Friday night, police had dedicated members patrolling the river to ensure compliance.

Although there were no fishing incidents reported from the river from Lake Ontario north to the fish ladder on McKibbon Street, police did issue tickets to individuals from Woodbridge, Toronto and Scarborough on Saturday.

A ticket is $750 plus a $130 surcharge for a total of $880.

“Although Port Hope Police will not arbitrarily be stopping people solely for the purpose of asking you where you are from, the Port Hope Hope Police will charge you if we find anyone in contravention of the stay-at-home order,” police say on their Facebook page.