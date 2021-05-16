Menu

Fire

Crews responding to 10-hectare wildfire near Harrison Mills

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 16, 2021 6:26 pm
A BC Wildfire Service crewmember is seen working in this undated file photo. View image in full screen
A BC Wildfire Service crewmember is seen working in this undated file photo. Global News/File Photo

With the warmer spring weather, parts of B.C. are now entering the early stages of wildfire season.

BC Wildfire Service crews were called to a 10-hectare fire burning about five kilometres north of Harrison Mills on Sunday.

Read more: BC Wildfire says May a great month to start fire-proofing properties

Ground crews were receiving air support, a spokesperson for the fire service said.

The fire was first spotted Saturday night and was not threatening any structures.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

As of May 15, B.C. had recorded 182 fires this year, burning a total of 2,057 hectares.

Click to play video: 'Increasing wildfire danger in B.C.' Increasing wildfire danger in B.C.
Increasing wildfire danger in B.C – Apr 17, 2021
