Crews responding to 10-hectare wildfire near Harrison Mills

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

With the warmer spring weather, parts of B.C. are now entering the early stages of wildfire season.

BC Wildfire Service crews were called to a 10-hectare fire burning about five kilometres north of Harrison Mills on Sunday.

Ground crews were receiving air support, a spokesperson for the fire service said.

The fire was first spotted Saturday night and was not threatening any structures.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

As of May 15, B.C. had recorded 182 fires this year, burning a total of 2,057 hectares.

2:04 Increasing wildfire danger in B.C. Increasing wildfire danger in B.C – Apr 17, 2021

Advertisement