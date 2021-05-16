Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Burnaby RCMP seek man missing for nearly 2 weeks

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 16, 2021 3:36 pm
Gavin Heinrich was last seen in the 1000 block of Burrard Street in Vancouver on May 5. View image in full screen
Gavin Heinrich was last seen in the 1000 block of Burrard Street in Vancouver on May 5. Burnaby RCMP

Burnaby RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a 32-year-old man who was last seen May 5.

Police say they and Gavin Heinrich’s family are both concerned about his well-being.

Henrich, who also goes by the alias Munroe Lawson, was last seen in the 1,000 block of Burrard Street in Vancouver.

Read more: 29-year-old Abbotsford, B.C., fisherman still missing after boat capsizes on Fraser River

Police believe he is still in the Vancouver/Burnaby area.

Heinrich is described as five-foot-10, and 185 pounds with short, shaggy brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black Adidas hoodie, black pants and black shoes with white toe tips.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP.

Click to play video: 'What is a Silver Alert?' What is a Silver Alert?
What is a Silver Alert? – Oct 9, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Missing tagMissing Man tagburnaby rcmp tagVancouver missing tagBurnaby missing taggavin heinrich taggavin heinrich missing tagheinrich missing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers