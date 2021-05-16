Burnaby RCMP seek man missing for nearly 2 weeks

Send this page to someone via email

Burnaby RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a 32-year-old man who was last seen May 5.

Police say they and Gavin Heinrich’s family are both concerned about his well-being.

Henrich, who also goes by the alias Munroe Lawson, was last seen in the 1,000 block of Burrard Street in Vancouver.

Police believe he is still in the Vancouver/Burnaby area.

Heinrich is described as five-foot-10, and 185 pounds with short, shaggy brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black Adidas hoodie, black pants and black shoes with white toe tips.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP.

