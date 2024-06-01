Menu

Crime

Multiple people injured after northwest Calgary crash

By The Staff Global News
Posted June 1, 2024 9:14 pm
1 min read
Multiple people were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a multi-vehicle collision on Stoney Trail N.W. View image in full screen
Multiple people were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a multi-vehicle collision on Stoney Trail N.W. Global News
Three people have been injured, including one in life threatening condition, after a multi-vehicle collision on Stoney Trail N.W. at the Bow River bridge crossing near Nose Hill Drive on Saturday.

The incident, involving two vehicles, happened around 4:00p.m. and forced the closure all southbound lanes on Stoney Trail. There were extensive traffic delays in the area.

EMS said they transported three adults to hospital, with one is in a life threatening condition. The other two are considered non-life threatening.

Witnesses tell Global News a white van collided with a food truck. Another witness said the truck was stopped in the road before the accident, but police have not confirmed this.

The police investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing.

