Doug Ford says Ontario summer camps will be allowed to open this year

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says summer camps will be allowed to reopen in the province this year.

The premier’s remarks came during a stop at a mass vaccination clinic west of Toronto.

Ford offered no details on reopening plans, including whether they pertained to overnight or day camps and any public health measures that may be in place.

“The more people that can come out [and get vaccinated], the quicker we can open up. And we are going to open up very, very soon and I have to say one thing about the summer camps — July 3 is usually the time they open and they’re opening up this year,” Ford said.

A spokesperson from the Premier’s office says more details will be announced before the province’s stay-at-home order lifts on June 2.

— With files from Ryan Rocca

