Arion Therapeutic Farm leaves Kelowna, moves to Enderby

Organic farm and animal sanctuary Arion Therapeutic Farm is on the move, trading up their 12 acres in east Kelowna for 27 acres in Enderby.

“We will be expanding to camping, overnight stays and our tours will be a little bit longer because it’s a bigger property,” said Heather Henderson, founder and director.

“We want people to stay awhile, sharing land with the animals, enjoying their company and leaving here feeling inspired.”

The extra space means that they can also expand their programming.

“There’s a pond and creek in the middle and nature exploration areas, there’s also a bit of a wetland, so we plan on expanding on our offerings, not just being about animals, but also nature and sustainable agriculture,” said Henderson.

Their last day open to the public in their existing space will be Sunday, May 16. But while they move, you can follow along and stay connected with the animals, virtually.

“We are going to have Patreon memberships so people can click online for as little as five dollars to support us and receive weekly videos on our YouTube channel,” said Henderson.

“I am going to be taking a Go-Pro and film all the moving so that people can follow along. All of my clients that can’t leave or are homebound and are attached to a certain animal can [still] connect.”

To book a last-minute visit or explore their virtual offerings visit their website www.ariontherapeutic.farm