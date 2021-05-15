Man hospitalized after assault in Surrey with ‘pipe-like object’

Send this page to someone via email

A man was taken to hospital with a head injury after being assaulted with what Surrey RCMP called a “pipe-like object” Saturday morning.

Police said they were called to the 4900-block of 148 Street around 9 a.m. to reports of an injured man following a dispute between a group of people.

Read more: Arrest made following fatal assault involving two members of Surrey household

Officers arrived to find the victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to hospital.

Investigators stressed that there was no shooting, and that the incident is not believed to be linked to the ongoing regional gang conflict.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement

2:15 Surrey widow speaks out after shootings Surrey widow speaks out after shootings – May 6, 2021