Recipe: Home-style salmon pie

Last month we asked people to submit their best recipes for the Trail Appliances favourite family recipe contest.

From over three hundred entries we have narrowed it down to five finalists. Each of the finalists will make their dish with chef Wayne Sych of Joe Fortes.

Today our first finalist Tina shows us how to make her salmon pie.

Ingredients

2 cups of thinly sliced onions

1 tbsp butter

1 cup cream of mushroom soup

½ cup cheddar cheese

1½ cup sliced chanterelle mushrooms (regular store-bought mushrooms will also work)

2 cups cooked rice

426 grams of cooked wild sockeye salmon (2 cans of sockeye salmon will also work)

Puff pastry dough

Method

Spray a deep oven proof baking dish about 8” by 10” by 3” deep. Roll out ½ the dough into the baking dish. Sauté butter, onions and mushrooms. Combine rice and soup. Spread ½ the rice mix onto dough, then ½ the onion mix. Mash salmon and spread on onion mix. Then spread the rest of the onion mix, followed by the rest of the rice mix. Sprinkle with cheese. Top with remaining pastry. Brush the top with beaten egg. Bake.

Bake time

From fresh: Bake at 425⁰ F for 10 min. then at 350⁰ F for 30 to 35 min.

From frozen: Bake at 425⁰ F for 15 min. then at 350⁰ F for 45 to 50 min.

