Cambridge COVID-19 testing site to open, cause of odour remains a mystery

Cambridge Memorial Hospital’s COVID-19 testing centre on Holiday Inn Drive will open its doors again on Monday.

It has been closed since May 3 after staff members reported feeling unwell due to an undiscovered odour.

The Cambridge Fire Department was called in to investigate, but officials said they could not find any substances.

Enbridge and the City of Cambridge also determined there were no leaks or gas seepage from nearby sewers.

The hospital added that all HVAC systems and gas lines were checked on Tuesday and nothing was found.

On Friday, the hospital said an environmental consultant ran tests this week.

“Specialized equipment was brought in to test for a number of potentially noxious compounds over several days,” the hospital stated.

“We were not able to determine the cause or replicate the conditions that may have led to this event,” CMH CFO Trevor Clark stated.

“It did, however, provide us with an opportunity to check and tune-up all the building’s systems and do some minor maintenance.”

A temporary clinic that has opened at Langs will close once the CMH clinic reopens.