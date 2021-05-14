83 more COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region, total rises to 15,117

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health reported 83 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Friday, lifting the total number of COVID-19 cases in the area to 15,117.

This pushes the rolling seven-day average number of new cases to 68, which is eight more than where the number sat last Friday but below where we were (75.7) two weeks ago.

Another 57 people were also cleared of the virus, lifting the total number of resolved cases to 14,339.

For the sixth straight day, no new COVID-19-related deaths were reported, leaving the local virus-related fatalities at 254, including the two lives which have been lost this month.

The number of active cases jumped to 510, after having fallen to 445 on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

2:17 Toronto cancels all major summer events as Ontario extends stay-at-home order Toronto cancels all major summer events as Ontario extends stay-at-home order

There are currently 38 people in area hospitals as a result of COVID-19, including 34 people who are in ICU.

Those numbers include hospitals in Fergus and Guelph as well as people who have been transferred into area hospitals from out of region.

There was one new outbreak reported in a congregate setting, lifting the total number of outbreaks to 17

The vaccine distribution task force says there have now been 241,011 vaccinations performed in the area, 3,772 more than was reported a day earlier.

A total of 36.59 per cent of the region’s estimated 588,000 residents have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Friday’s report, 691 cases were recorded in Toronto, 563 in Peel Region, 224 in York Region, 148 in Durham Region and 112 in Hamilton.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 100 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 8,431 as 26 more deaths were recorded.

–With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

Advertisement