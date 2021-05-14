Menu

Politics

COVID-19: Bloc Québécois leader says next federal election campaign could begin in mid-August 

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 14, 2021 2:24 pm
Click to play video: 'Budget 2021 widely seen as pre-election platform' Budget 2021 widely seen as pre-election platform
From cheap childcare to a greener economy, the Justin Trudeau government is making plenty of multi-billion dollar promises in this year's federal budget. Mercedes Stephenson looks at whether it sets the stage for an election, and what the opposition says should have been included in the fiscal blueprint – Apr 19, 2021

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet says he sees an opening to begin the next federal election campaign on Aug. 16 if the COVID-19 pandemic is under control.

Blanchet, whose party holds 32 seats in the minority Parliament, made the comments Friday at a virtual meeting with an association representing Quebec cities and towns.

Read more: Parties gear up for federal election showdown amid COVID-19

The Bloc leader’s suggestion comes a day after his party tabled a motion in the House of Commons demanding Prime Minister Trudeau not call an election during the pandemic.

Blanchet says the purpose of the motion was to force a debate and a vote on the election date, as the Trudeau government sought to limit debate on Bill C-19, which aims to ensure a vote can be safely conducted during the health crisis.

Read more: Bill aimed at ensuring safe federal election amid COVID-19 stalled

Bill C-19 passed by a vote of 330-1 at second reading Tuesday, with the support of the Bloc members, who said they wanted the legislation to move to committee for study.

Blanchet says he is suggesting Aug. 16 for the next federal election period to begin to avoid interfering with municipal elections that are to be held across Quebec in November.

Click to play video: '16 Million Pencils: How Canada is preparing for a pandemic election' 16 Million Pencils: How Canada is preparing for a pandemic election
16 Million Pencils: How Canada is preparing for a pandemic election – Apr 24, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
