Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Fight over land expropriated for national park in New Brunswick is heating up again

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 14, 2021 1:07 pm
Jackie Vautour stands outside court during an ongoing case involving clam digging, in Moncton, N.B. on Monday, April 12, 2010. View image in full screen
Jackie Vautour stands outside court during an ongoing case involving clam digging, in Moncton, N.B. on Monday, April 12, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Parks Canada and the family of the late Jackie Vautour continue to argue over who is the rightful owner of property in New Brunswick’s Kouchibouguac National Park.

Vautour staged a 50-year battle against expropriation of the land prior to his death in February of this year, claiming he was Metis-Acadian and the land is unceded Mi’kmaq territory.

Parks Canada has written two letters since early April seeking to have Vautour’s belongings removed from the property and accusing the family of trespassing.

READ MORE: Groups applaud New Brunswick government’s land conservation pledge

The government says with Vautour’s passing, so too has its leniency toward what it calls “the continuation of unlawful occupation.”

Trending Stories

Elders Without Borders, which is representing the Vautours and other families who lived in the park, has warned Parks Canada against trying to remove property on the land.

Story continues below advertisement

Vautour’s son Edmond has moved a trailer onto the property and says he’ll meet with lawyers and representatives of 68 other families on Sunday to decide their next step.

Click to play video: 'Search underway for missing boater near Kouchibouguac National Park' Search underway for missing boater near Kouchibouguac National Park
Search underway for missing boater near Kouchibouguac National Park – Aug 24, 2016

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
New Brunswick tagParks Canada tagKouchibouguac National Park tagJackie Vautour tagElders Without Borders tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers