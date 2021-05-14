Concerns rising after missing UBC professor’s car found on Salt Spring Island

Send this page to someone via email

Concerns are rising about the well-being of a missing UBC professor on Salt Spring Island.

RCMP said Sinikka Gay Elliott left her home on Wednesday, May 12, to do some errands and has not been seen or heard from since.

She was reported missing to RCMP at 2:15 p.m. and a search was launched.

Police and Search and Rescue began a search for Elliott and at approximately 9:30 p.m. crews found her vehicle on Juniper Place Road but she was nowhere to be seen.

RCMP said her family and friends are very concerned about her well-being.

UBC Sociology Professor Sinikka Elliott is missing in SaltSpring. Please contact the RCMP if you have any information about her https://t.co/VkqlS2CSHz — Santa J. Ono (@ubcprez) May 14, 2021

1:34 What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.? What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.? – Sep 21, 2020

Elliott is a sociology professor at UBC.

She is described as five feet three inches tall, with a slim build and short, dark brown hair and wearing a red sweater, jeans and brown boots.

If anyone has any information about Sinikka Gay Elliott or where she might be, contact the Salt Spring Island RCMP at (250) 537-5555.

A member of our faculty, Dr. Sinikka Elliott has gone missing on Salt Spring Island. The Salt Spring RCMP are requesting the public’s help to find her. If you have any information about where she might be, please contact: (250) 537-5555https://t.co/TI8JsoGklA — UBC Sociology (@UBCSociology) May 14, 2021

