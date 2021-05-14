Menu

Canada

Concerns rising after missing UBC professor’s car found on Salt Spring Island

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 14, 2021 1:22 pm
Police, family and friends are very concerned about missing professor Sinikka Gay Elliott who has not been seen on Salt Spring Island since May 12.
Concerns are rising about the well-being of a missing UBC professor on Salt Spring Island.

RCMP said Sinikka Gay Elliott left her home on Wednesday, May 12, to do some errands and has not been seen or heard from since.

She was reported missing to RCMP at 2:15 p.m. and a search was launched.

Police and Search and Rescue began a search for Elliott and at approximately 9:30 p.m. crews found her vehicle on Juniper Place Road but she was nowhere to be seen.

RCMP said her family and friends are very concerned about her well-being.

Elliott is a sociology professor at UBC.

She is described as five feet three inches tall, with a slim build and short, dark brown hair and wearing a red sweater, jeans and brown boots.

If anyone has any information about Sinikka Gay Elliott or where she might be, contact the Salt Spring Island RCMP at (250) 537-5555.

