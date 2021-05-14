Health officials give update on Manitoba’s efforts against COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba health officials will give an update on the province’s COVID-19 fight Friday.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, Manitoba’s deputy chief public health officer, will be joined by Dr. Joss Reimer, lead of the province’s vaccine implementation task force, for a 12:30 p.m. press conference.

The province reported 560 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, the third day with more than 500 cases this month, and the highest one-day total announced in Manitoba since the pandemic started.

The new case count comes one day after Manitoba hit 1,000 announced deaths on Wednesday.

Since March 2020, the province has reported 43,700 cases of COVID-19 and 1,002 Manitobans with COVID-19 have died, health data shows.