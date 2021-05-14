Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Health officials give update on Manitoba’s efforts against COVID-19

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 14, 2021 12:47 pm
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. View image in full screen
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML

Manitoba health officials will give an update on the province’s COVID-19 fight Friday.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, Manitoba’s deputy chief public health officer, will be joined by Dr. Joss Reimer, lead of the province’s vaccine implementation task force, for a 12:30 p.m. press conference.

Read more: All Manitobans 12 and up can now book Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine appointment

Global News will stream the event live here.

Click to play video: 'Answering your COVID-19 questions , May 13' Answering your COVID-19 questions , May 13
Answering your COVID-19 questions , May 13

The province reported 560 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, the third day with more than 500 cases this month, and the highest one-day total announced in Manitoba since the pandemic started.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Manitoba adds 2 new deaths, 560 COVID-19 cases in third 500-plus day in May

The new case count comes one day after Manitoba hit 1,000 announced deaths on Wednesday.

Since March 2020, the province has reported 43,700 cases of COVID-19 and 1,002 Manitobans with COVID-19 have died, health data shows.

 

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagCOVID tagcoronavirus in manitoba tagCoronavirus in Winnipeg tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers