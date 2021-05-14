Selkirk RCMP charge Winnipeg cop with assault, possession of magic mushrooms

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg police officer is in hot water after his arrest by Selkirk RCMP.

RCMP said the incident, which took place around 1 a.m. April 22, was the result of an assault complaint in the RM of St. Andrews.

A suspect, later determined to be an off-duty Winnipeg cop, was arrested and charged with assault, mischief under $5,000, and possession of a scheduled substance, psilocybin — more commonly known as magic mushrooms.

The officer has been released on an undertaking, and the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) is monitoring the investigation.

2:00 Winnipeg lawyer: police involved in serious incidents should be compelled to testify Winnipeg lawyer: police involved in serious incidents should be compelled to testify – Jan 29, 2021

Advertisement