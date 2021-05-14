Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Selkirk RCMP charge Winnipeg cop with assault, possession of magic mushrooms

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 14, 2021 12:15 pm
RCMP Selkirk detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Selkirk detachment. RCMP

A Winnipeg police officer is in hot water after his arrest by Selkirk RCMP.

RCMP said the incident, which took place around 1 a.m. April 22, was the result of an assault complaint in the RM of St. Andrews.

Read more: Off-duty cop busted for impaired driving by Winnipeg police

A suspect, later determined to be an off-duty Winnipeg cop, was arrested and charged with assault, mischief under $5,000, and possession of a scheduled substance, psilocybin — more commonly known as magic mushrooms.

The officer has been released on an undertaking, and the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) is monitoring the investigation.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg lawyer: police involved in serious incidents should be compelled to testify' Winnipeg lawyer: police involved in serious incidents should be compelled to testify
Winnipeg lawyer: police involved in serious incidents should be compelled to testify – Jan 29, 2021
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagWinnipeg police tagManitoba RCMP tagIIU tagSelkirk RCMP tagRm Of St. Andrews tagOff-duty police tagOfficer Arrested tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers