Off-duty cop busted for impaired driving by Winnipeg police

A five-and-a-half year veteran of the Winnipeg Police Service has been charged with impaired driving after getting arrested Tuesday morning on McMeans Avenue East.
Police said they were called to check on the well-being of a man who appeared to be in medical distress inside a running vehicle.
The driver, 29-year-old Christopher Logan, was an off-duty Winnipeg police officer.
He was released on an appearance notice.
The Winnipeg Police Service Professional Standards Unit and the Independent Investigation Unit have been involved in the investigation.
