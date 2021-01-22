Off-duty cop busted for impaired driving by Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A five-and-a-half year veteran of the Winnipeg Police Service has been charged with impaired driving after getting arrested Tuesday morning on McMeans Avenue East.

Police said they were called to check on the well-being of a man who appeared to be in medical distress inside a running vehicle.

Read more: Winnipeg police search for missing man last seen in Fort Garry

The driver, 29-year-old Christopher Logan, was an off-duty Winnipeg police officer.

He was released on an appearance notice.

The Winnipeg Police Service Professional Standards Unit and the Independent Investigation Unit have been involved in the investigation.

0:26 Winnipeg police respond after officer charged with erasing his own speeding ticket Winnipeg police respond after officer charged with erasing his own speeding ticket – Jan 29, 2020

Advertisement