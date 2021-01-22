Menu

Crime

Off-duty cop busted for impaired driving by Winnipeg police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 22, 2021 4:12 pm
An off-duty Winnipeg police officer has been charged with impaired driving.
An off-duty Winnipeg police officer has been charged with impaired driving. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

A five-and-a-half year veteran of the Winnipeg Police Service has been charged with impaired driving after getting arrested Tuesday morning on McMeans Avenue East.

Police said they were called to check on the well-being of a man who appeared to be in medical distress inside a running vehicle.

Read more: Winnipeg police search for missing man last seen in Fort Garry

The driver, 29-year-old Christopher Logan, was an off-duty Winnipeg police officer.

Trending Stories

He was released on an appearance notice.

The Winnipeg Police Service Professional Standards Unit and the Independent Investigation Unit have been involved in the investigation.

Click to play video 'Winnipeg police respond after officer charged with erasing his own speeding ticket' Winnipeg police respond after officer charged with erasing his own speeding ticket
Winnipeg police respond after officer charged with erasing his own speeding ticket – Jan 29, 2020
