Kenney says UCP needs to be ‘on the same team’ after vote to oust dissenters

The day after two Alberta MLAs were voted out of the United Conservative Party caucus, Premier Jason Kenney is speaking out.

Appearing on Shaye Ganam, Kenney said the vote to remove Drew Barnes and Todd Loewen was not an easy one, but a caucus has to be able to operate with solidarity and a sense of trust.

“I regret that, that it had to come to this, but I respect the decision our caucus has made.”

The meeting took place after Loewen, a senior backbencher, publicly called for Kenney’s resignation

Loewen, who is the MLA for Central Peace-Notley, said in a letter posted on Facebook in the pre-dawn hours Thursday that he no longer has confidence in the premier. In his letter, Loewen also resigned as caucus chair.

Loewen was the first MLA to openly break with Kenney, saying the party is adrift and out of touch under Kenney. He feels the premier must quit before things spiral further.

Kenney has had to deal with dissension for months, but said UCP backbenchers aren’t in cabinet and don’t speak for government.

When asked by Ganam if this is a contradiction of what Kenney has said the past, the premier disagreed, saying he’s defended debate but, at the end of the day, a caucus has to be able to operate with a degree of solidarity and mutual trust.

“We need to we need to believe that we’re all on the same team and what our caucus decided yesterday, unfortunately, is that a couple of our members really weren’t acting consistent with that,” he said.

“It’s clearly not a decision just about disagreeing with government policy because we have a lot of members who’ve done that, but I think they’ve done it in a way that tries to maintain the unity of our team, and that was really the basis of yesterday’s decision.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It's clearly not a decision just about disagreeing with government policy because we have a lot of members who've done that, but I think they've done it in a way that tries to maintain the unity of our team, and that was really the basis of yesterday's decision."

Kenney didn’t provide a lot of specifics as to why Barnes was voted out, but said MLAs saw a “very serious pattern of behaviour that increasingly reflected bad faith and an unwillingness to work with the team.”

– With files from Karen Bartko, Global News