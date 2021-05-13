UCP MLAs Todd Loewen, Drew Barnes booted from caucus after emergency meeting

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Jason Kenney’s United Conservative Party caucus has voted to turf out two of their own for challenging the leader.

Outspoken Alberta MLAs Drew Barnes and Todd Loewen were booted after a vote was held during an emergency meeting Thursday.

The meeting took place after after Loewen, a senior backbencher, publicly called for Premier Jason Kenney’s resignation.

“There is simply no room in our caucus for those who continually seek to divide our party and undermine government leadership, especially at this critical juncture for our province,” reads a statement released Thursday night from United Conservative Caucus Whip Mike Ellis.

“Members recognize the need for government caucus to remain strong and united behind our leader, Premier Jason Kenney, as we continue to fight through what looks to be the final stages of the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.”

"We look forward to moving ahead as a stronger, more united team."

Loewen, who is the MLA for Central Peace-Notley — a sprawling rural constituency in northern Alberta — said in a letter posted on Facebook in the pre-dawn hours Thursday that he no longer has confidence in the premier. In his letter, Loewen also resigned as caucus chair.

Kenney has tolerated the open dissension for weeks. He has said he believes in free speech and that backbenchers are not in cabinet and don’t speak for his government.

Loewen is the first to openly break with Kenney.

Loewen said the party is adrift and out of touch under Kenney and that the premier must quit before things spiral further.

He was also one of 16 mainly UCP backbenchers to sign a letter last month decrying the province’s COVID-19 measures aimed at protecting lives.

Cypress-Medicine Hat MLA Drew Barnes, who was also one of the 16, had been the most vocal critic of Kenney’s COVID-19 health restrictions, saying they are of questionable effect and an intolerable infringement on personal freedoms.

He said the effects of lockdowns on mental, physical, spiritual and economic health are “just as bad as the COVID crisis.”

Barnes also joined a national coalition pushing against lockdowns, but later ended his involvement in the group after the founder compared measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 to Nazi-era Germany.

A statement from the premier’s office Thursday night did not acknowledge the criticism levelled at him, instead stating: “The premier is proud to stand with his caucus colleagues and lead Alberta through the greatest health and economic crisis in a century.

"He looks forward to putting the COVID-19 pandemic behind us and working towards Alberta's economic recovery."

— With files from Dean Bennett, The Canadian Press