Crime

Brampton man charged following drug investigation in Cobourg: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 14, 2021 10:45 am
Cobourg Police Service. View image in full screen
Cobourg Police Service. Global News Peterborough file

A Brampton, Ont., man faces drug charges following an investigation in Cobourg.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, in early May officers launched an investigation into suspected drug activity at 351 John St. in Cobourg.

On Thursday police arrested one man. At the time of his arrest, police say the suspect was on release for numerous outstanding robbery charges in the Greater Toronto Area and was also failing to abide by the condition of a house arrest.

Read more: Alert issued following spike in drug overdoses in Northumberland County

During the arrest, police say they seized a quantity of oxycodone and amphetamine.

Prince Owusu, 22, of Brampton, was charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance, obstructing a peace officer, personation with intent to avoid arrest, prosecution or obstructing justice, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with a recognizance.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Friday, police said.

