Quebec records more than 800 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations rise

Quebec is reporting 838 new cases and eight additional deaths Friday as all adults are now able to book their first shots of the COVID-19 vaccine.

It is the highest daily tally of new infections since last weekend for the province, which has been hovering under the 800 case mark for most of the week.

Meanwhile, the immunization campaign saw more than 110,000 doses administered in what marks a new record for Quebec. More than four million shots have been given since last December when the rollout began.

The government says 46 per cent of the population has received a first dose of the vaccine.

The number of pandemic-related hospitalizations rose Friday. There are 530 patients, an increase of 10 from the previous day.

Of them, there are two more people in intensive care for a total of 123.

Authorities say 36,776 novel coronavirus tests were carried out Wednesday, the latest day for which screening information is available.

The case count has mounted to 361,820. The health crisis has killed 11,025 Quebecers to date.

The province has recorded more than 343,000 recoveries since the pandemic started.