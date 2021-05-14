Judge expected to rule on challenge to ‘anti Alberta’ activities inquiry

Send this page to someone via email

A judge is expected to rule Friday morning on a challenge of the United Conservative government‘s inquiry into whether foreign groups have conspired against Alberta’s oil industry.

The environmental law firm Ecojustice alleges the Public Inquiry Into Funding of Anti-Alberta Energy Campaigns is biased against charities that have raised concerns about the industry.

It has asked a judge to strike down the inquiry that it calls politically motivated.

The provincial government and some industry leaders have said Canadian environmental charities that accept U.S. funding are part of a plot against Alberta’s energy industry.

The province has said the plot aims to block pipelines and landlock Alberta’s oil to benefit its American competitors.

Legal scholars and non-profit groups say the inquiry is an attempt to bully and silence industry critics.

The inquiry’s final report, already delayed, is due May 31.