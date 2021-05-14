COVID-19: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on May 14

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the COVID-19 pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Friday:

CNE, Caribbean Carnival, Honda Indy among Toronto-led summer events cancelled for 2021

The City of Toronto says it is cancelling all major in-person, outdoor events until Sept. 6 — for the second year in a row — to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Some of the cancelled events include the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE), Caribbean Carnival, Honda Indy, and Taste of the Danforth (full list in the link below).

The city had previously cancelled major events up until July 1 but extended it until September, affecting all summer festivals and activities.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported 2,362 new COVID-19 cases on Friday:

Of those:

691 were in Toronto

563 were in Peel Region

224 were in York Region

148 were in Durham Region

63 were in Halton Region

Variants of concern in Ontario

Officials have listed breakdown data for the new VOCs (variants of concern) detected so far in the province which consist of the B.1.1.7 (first detected in the United Kingdom), B.1.351 (first detected in South Africa), P.1 (first detected in Brazil), as well as mutations that have no determined lineage.

The B.1.1.7 VOC is currently the dominating known strain at 103,864 variant cases, which is up by 2,632 since the previous day, 594 B.1.351 variant cases which is up by 20, and 1,746 P.1 variant cases which is up by 19.

Experts say clarity, collaboration needed for ‘two-dose summer’ in Ontario

Experts say Ontario will need to leverage clarity and collaboration to reach its goal of fully immunizing all willing adults against COVID-19 by mid-September.

Premier Doug Ford announced his goal of a “two-dose summer” yesterday, if supply allows.

A spokeswoman says the province aims to have all willing adults fully immunized against the virus by Sept. 22.

Golf community livid about Ontario extending ban on sport

Barber, the executive professional/GM at The Landings Golf Course and Teaching Centre in Kingston, Ont., can’t understand why Ford has extended the ban on golf in Ontario until at least June 2. It was part of the government’s decision Thursday to prolong its stay-at-home order — which also prohibits many other outdoor activities — by two weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Golf isn’t banned in any other jurisdiction in North America.

“There’s nothing that makes sense about all of this, whether it be golf, tennis courts or basketball courts,” Barber said. “Keeping people inside is the total opposite of what we should be doing.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,765deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of one death since yesterday.

Thirteen virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff, an increase of two deaths.

There are 36 current outbreaks in homes, which is down by five from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 57 active cases among long-term care residents and 120 active cases among staff — down by nine and down by 29, respectively, in the last day.

NOTE: This page will be updated throughout the day.

— With files from The Canadian Press