Edmonton woman mourned after being fatally struck by SUV in her own driveway

One day after a woman succumbed to injuries sustained when she was hit by an SUV in her northeast Edmonton driveway, her neighbour is speaking about what happened.

Barry Jaggard lives next door to Cherrie Joy McMillan, who friends and neighbours have identified as the woman who was killed on Wednesday.

“(There’s) sadness,” he told Global News on Thursday. “She was a good person and it’s a shame what happens to good people like that.

“It just makes you think about your life and how fast it can go. Such bad things can happen to such good people.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It just makes you think about your life and how fast it can go. Such bad things can happen to such good people."

Police have not revealed what they believe happened, but said they do not expect to lay charges. Speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.

While police would not confirm who was behind the wheel of the SUV, friends of the victim told Global News it was her husband.

Officers were called to the home in a cul-de-sac near 146 Avenue and 29 Street at 5:13 p.m. on Wednesday, after a woman in her 40s was hit by an SUV going in reverse on a driveway, police said.

Police said paramedics treated McMillan and took her to hospital but she died from her injuries.

Jaggard said he was inside his house watching TV when he heard screaming outside. He said he didn’t think much of it, because with Victoria Trail right behind their houses, the area is often noisy.

“My daughter came and told me there was fire trucks — everything — around,” he said.

Jaggard went outside but said he didn’t want to get too close. When he learned what happened, he said it was devastating.

“It’s horrible,” he said. “I knew it was bad, but I didn’t know it was that bad.”

He described the couple who live in the house next door as “very good people,” and said McMillan will be missed in the tight-knit neighbourhood.

“We all know each other, we all look out for each other here,” he said, adding that he feels awful for McMillan’s husband.

“My prayers go out for him and his family and (I hope they) deal with it the best they can… We’re all here for them.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "My prayers go out for him and his family and (I hope they) deal with it the best they can… We're all here for them."