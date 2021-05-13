B.C. opening COVID-19 vaccine booking to everyone 18+ by Sunday night

Send this page to someone via email

By Sunday evening, everyone aged 18 and older in British Columbia will be able to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

Health officials announced the latest update to their immunization timeline at a Thursday briefing.

Bookings will open first to adults aged 25 and up (born in 1996 or earlier) at 7 p.m. on Friday.

That age group will expand to include those 20 and older (born in 2001 or before) on Saturday at 7 p.m., and to people aged 18 and up on Sunday at 7 p.m.

The province is also working on plans to immunize youth aged 12-17, with details to be announced next week.

“The key to booking is to register,” Health Minister Adrian Dix said of the upcoming wave of bookings.

“If you know anyone, especially those between 18 and 30 who haven’t registered, or who thought the age-based immunizations was a sufficient way away from them, now is the time to register, register, register.”

Registering with the province will both ensure an individual gets notified when it is their time to book, and better allow the province to manage and track second doses, officials say.

As of Thursday, more than 2.21 million British Columbians, accounting for just over 43 per cent of the population, have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.