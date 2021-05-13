Menu

Health

B.C. opening COVID-19 vaccine booking to everyone 18+ by Sunday night

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 13, 2021 7:30 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. reports 587 new COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths, active cases fall again' B.C. reports 587 new COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths, active cases fall again
WATCH: Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reports 587 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, May 13, and five related death in British Columbia. Thursday’s update brought the seven-day moving average for new cases down to 598, the first time it’s fallen below 600 since March 22.

By Sunday evening, everyone aged 18 and older in British Columbia will be able to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

Health officials announced the latest update to their immunization timeline at a Thursday briefing.

Bookings will open first to adults aged 25 and up (born in 1996 or earlier) at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Read more: B.C. won’t use schools to immunize 12- to 17-year-olds against COVID-19

That age group will expand to include those 20 and older (born in 2001 or before) on Saturday at 7 p.m., and to people aged 18 and up on Sunday at 7 p.m.

The province is also working on plans to immunize youth aged 12-17, with details to be announced next week.

Story continues below advertisement

“The key to booking is to register,” Health Minister Adrian Dix said of the upcoming wave of bookings.

“If you know anyone, especially those between 18 and 30 who haven’t registered, or who thought the age-based immunizations was a sufficient way away from them, now is the time to register, register, register.”

Read more: Some of B.C.’s COVID hot spots also have the lowest vaccination rates, data shows

Registering with the province will both ensure an individual gets notified when it is their time to book, and better allow the province to manage and track second doses, officials say.

As of Thursday, more than 2.21 million British Columbians, accounting for just over 43 per cent of the population, have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

