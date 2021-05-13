Menu

Suspects on the run after speeding truck crashes into downtown Calgary building

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted May 13, 2021 4:17 pm
A speeding truck crashed into a downtown Calgary building on Thursday morning.
A speeding truck crashed into a downtown Calgary building on Thursday morning. Global News

No pedestrians were injured after a speeding pickup truck crashed into a downtown Calgary building on Thursday morning.

The truck, a white Ford F-150, reportedly came across a number of police officers on bikes in the area of 21 Street and 28 Avenue S.W. just after 11 a.m., before fleeing the scene.

A speeding truck crashed into a downtown Calgary building on Thursday morning.
A speeding truck crashed into a downtown Calgary building on Thursday morning. Global News

A short while later, the truck was seen speeding toward downtown, before losing control and crashing into The Pint Public House, at the intersection of 17 Avenue and 14 Street S.W.

Trending Stories
The two people who were in the truck when it crashed ran away from the scene, police said.

As of 1:30 p.m., those people had not been located, and investigators were working to come up with descriptions of them.

“Thankfully, no bystanders were injured as a result of the collision,” police said.

