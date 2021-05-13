Ottawa’s COVID-19 rates dropping as Ontario shutdown extended 2 weeks

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 104 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as Premier Doug Ford confirms the province will remain under a stay-at-home order for an additional two weeks to get coronavirus levels under control in Ontario.
OPH also reported five new deaths related to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, raising the city’s death toll of the pandemic to 533.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa meanwhile dropped below 1,200 on Thursday as the city’s weekly coronavirus incidence rate dipped to 71.5 cases per 100,000 people.
A rate of fewer than 40 cases per 100,000 was the previous metric used to place a region in the red-control zone on Ontario’s colour-coded reopening framework, before the province-wide shutdown began on April 8 amid surging COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Ford announced Thursday afternoon that Ontario would remain under the stay-at-home order, including a ban on most outdoor activities, until at least June 2.
Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa’s medical officer of health, said Wednesday that she was “encouraged” by the city’s dropping COVID-19 rates but added that the stay-at-home restrictions were working to flatten the curve.
She said if current trends continue, she would be in favour of a regional reopening of Ottawa schools by the end of May.
The number of Ottawa residents in hospital with COVID-19 ticked up on Thursday to 74, with 22 of those patients now in intensive care.
There are 30 ongoing coronavirus outbreaks in Ottawa. Only one ongoing outbreak currently affects a workplace — a local retailer.View link »
