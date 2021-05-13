Menu

Canada

Remains of Cambridge woman missing since 2011 found near Guelph

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted May 13, 2021 2:28 pm
Kathleen Kraehlin was reported missing in Jul 2011. View image in full screen
Kathleen Kraehlin was reported missing in Jul 2011. Waterloo Regional Police

Wellington County OPP say the remains of a Cambridge woman who was reported missing almost a decade ago have been found near Guelph.

Kathleen Ann Kraehlin was reported missing to Waterloo Regional Police in July 2011.

Read more: Ontario Provincial Police find human remains in the woods north of Guelph

OPP said the 57-year-old’s remains were found north of Guelph in a forest just off of Wellington Road 30 on April 21, 2021.

“Investigators believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety,” OPP said in a news release on Thursday.

Police added that investigation is being conducted by its crime unit and forensic identification services under the direction of the OPP’s criminal investigation branch.

Read more: Human remains found near Mount Forest identified as missing man, OPP say

The Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service is also assisting.

Anyone with information can call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
