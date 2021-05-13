Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Shaw family receives Calgary Police Youth Foundation’s 2021 Philanthropic Leadership Award

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted May 13, 2021 2:09 pm
J.R. Shaw is shown in a handout photo from the Calgary Police Youth Foundation. View image in full screen
J.R. Shaw is shown in a handout photo from the Calgary Police Youth Foundation. Calgary Police Youth Foundation

The Calgary Police Youth Foundation has announced the Shaw family – with special recognition of J.R. Shaw – as the recipient of its 2021 Philanthropic Leadership Award.

The annual award recognizes humanitarians whose actions will inspire others to support the welfare of the city’s children and youth.

Read more: Shaw Charity Classic returns to Calgary for summer 2021

In a Thursday news release, the foundation said since J.R. Shaw founded Shaw Communications 50 years ago, he has ensured that charity and philanthropy were always “at the heart of what they do as a family and in business.”

Trending Stories

“Their leadership is evident in the award-winning Shaw Charity Classic, which has raised over $61 million for hundreds of local charities to date, their generous contributions to charities across the country, their service on non-profit Boards, and in Shaw and Corus’ charitable activities, which have helped provide over $100 million of value annually for community and charitable organizations.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Two men sought by Calgary police in string of convenience store robberies

The award will be presented at the Calgary Police Youth Foundation’s Annual Chief Youth Courage Awards celebration on Nov. 19.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
JR Shaw tagShaw family tagCalgary Police Youth Foundation tagCalgary Police Youth Foundation’s 2021 Philanthropic Leadership Award tagCalgary Police Youth Foundation’s Philanthropic Leadership Award tagJ.R. Shaw tagPhilanthropic Leadership Award tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers