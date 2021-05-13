Shaw family receives Calgary Police Youth Foundation’s 2021 Philanthropic Leadership Award

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Youth Foundation has announced the Shaw family – with special recognition of J.R. Shaw – as the recipient of its 2021 Philanthropic Leadership Award.

The annual award recognizes humanitarians whose actions will inspire others to support the welfare of the city’s children and youth.

In a Thursday news release, the foundation said since J.R. Shaw founded Shaw Communications 50 years ago, he has ensured that charity and philanthropy were always “at the heart of what they do as a family and in business.”

“Their leadership is evident in the award-winning Shaw Charity Classic, which has raised over $61 million for hundreds of local charities to date, their generous contributions to charities across the country, their service on non-profit Boards, and in Shaw and Corus’ charitable activities, which have helped provide over $100 million of value annually for community and charitable organizations.”

The award will be presented at the Calgary Police Youth Foundation’s Annual Chief Youth Courage Awards celebration on Nov. 19.