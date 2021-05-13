Manitoba adds 2 new deaths, 560 COVID-19 cases in third 500-plus day in May

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba added 560 COVID-19 cases to its tally Thursday, which is the third time cases have gone over the 500-mark in May.

It’s also the second-highest daily case count ever for Manitoba, with the highest being 593 on Nov. 22, 2020, according to provincial statistics.

When the data entry was done, Nov. 22, 2020 was the highest day at 593 cases.https://t.co/1wSSvuIYPO You can find the excel sheet above. So, you'll see different numbers today, depending on the outlet reporting it. Either way, 560 is not a good number. — elishadacey (@elishadacey) May 13, 2021

Three more deaths were reported Thursday, but one death on Wednesday was removed from the list due to a data error, so the total is now 1,002.

While we thought we crossed the unfortunate 1,000-death threshold yesterday, we actually did it today. A death from yesterday has been removed because of a data error. 4,647 tests were done on Wednesday – one of the highest totals ever. — Skylar Peters (@SkylarAPeters) May 13, 2021

“It’s a tragic day yesterday and also our birthday,” said Premier Brian Pallister.

“The joy and sorrow we all feel … only able to be addressed by thinking about the reality that we rose together as people to try to make sure we prevented even more deaths.”

Manitoba Day is May 12.

As of Thursday, the five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 12 per cent provincially and 14.2 per cent in Winnipeg.

Meanwhile, Manitoba added 388 new variant of concern cases to a list of the more-contagious strains recorded on an online provincial portal Thursday. The latest cases bring the province’s total number of variant cases reported since February to 5,210.

In all, Manitoba has reported 2,634 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, 28 cases of the P.1 variant, and 2,447 that are as of yet unspecified.

Manitoba has also recorded four cases of the B.1.617, variant first detected in India, health officials have previously said.

Thursday, 431 infections were reported in the Winnipeg Health region, 38 cases reported in the Interlake-Eastern Health region, 30 cases found in the Southern Health region, 34 new infections reported in the Prairie Mountain Health region, and 27 cases reported in the Northern Health region.

Provincial health data shows 4,046 cases remain active, and, in all, 38,652 Manitobans have recovered from COVID-19.

There are now 240 people in hospital as a result of novel coronavirus and 62 patients in ICU connected to the virus, according to provincial data.