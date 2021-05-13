Winnipeg police charge suspect, 20, in Tuxedo armed robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down the suspect in an armed robbery at a Tuxedo community centre earlier this month.

Gordan Eaglebear Lucas, 20, is wanted in connection with a May 1 incident in which a group of youths were approached and robbed of property by suspects armed with a gun and a can of pepper spray, police said.

None of the victims were hurt in the incident.

Lucas is described as 6’3″ with a heavy build and a bowl hairstyle. He’s facing charges of carrying a concealed weapon, failing to comply with probation, and two counts of robbery.

Police said Lucas is considered to be armed and dangerous, and members of the public shouldn’t approach him.

Anyone who spots the suspect is asked to call 911 or give any tips to the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

