North Vancouver driver fined for non-essential travel on Vancouver Island’s Malahat Highway

A North Vancouver driver was issued a ticket on Vancouver Island for violating COVID-19 restrictions against non-essential travel, RCMP have confirmed.

Police said a BC RCMP Traffic Services officer stopped a vehicle on the Malahat Highway on May 1 “for more than one driving offence.”

After speaking with the driver, the officer determined the reason for travel was non-essential and issued a ticket under the Emergency Program Act. The driver was also issued tickets for driving offences, RCMP said.

The officer told the driver to return immediately to the Lower Mainland.

The provincial government barred non-essential travel between three regional zones — Lower Mainland and the Fraser Valley (Fraser Health and Coastal Health regions), Vancouver Island (Island Health region) and Northern/Interior (Interior Health and Northern Health regions).

At the discretion of police, those who contravene of Emergency Program Act travel order may be subject to a $575 fine.

–With files from Richard Zussman