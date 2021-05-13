Menu

Health

North Vancouver driver fined for non-essential travel on Vancouver Island’s Malahat Highway

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted May 13, 2021 12:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Province reveals details on how it will enforce non-essential travel restrictions' Province reveals details on how it will enforce non-essential travel restrictions
WATCH: The provincial government has released details on how it plans to enforce restrictions on non-essential travel while COVID numbers are high. – Apr 30, 2021

A North Vancouver driver was issued a ticket on Vancouver Island for violating COVID-19 restrictions against non-essential travel, RCMP have confirmed.

Police said a BC RCMP Traffic Services officer stopped a vehicle on the Malahat Highway on May 1 “for more than one driving offence.”

Click to play video: 'New BC CDC report raises more questions about B.C.-Alberta border' New BC CDC report raises more questions about B.C.-Alberta border
New BC CDC report raises more questions about B.C.-Alberta border

After speaking with the driver, the officer determined the reason for travel was non-essential and issued a ticket under the Emergency Program Act. The driver was also issued tickets for driving offences, RCMP said.

The officer told the driver to return immediately to the Lower Mainland.

Read more: B.C. government splitting province up into three zones to enforce COVID travel restrictions

The provincial government barred non-essential travel between three regional zones — Lower Mainland and the Fraser Valley (Fraser Health and Coastal Health regions), Vancouver Island (Island Health region) and Northern/Interior (Interior Health and Northern Health regions).

At the discretion of police, those who contravene of Emergency Program Act travel order may be subject to a $575 fine.

–With files from Richard Zussman

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
