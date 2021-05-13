Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: 8 new cases in Northumberland, 4 in Haliburton County, 3 in Kawarthas

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 13, 2021 1:06 pm
The Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports 15 new cases of COVID-19 on May 13, 2021. View image in full screen
The Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports 15 new cases of COVID-19 on May 13, 2021. The Canadian Press file

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The new cases included eight in Northumberland County, four in Haliburton County and three in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

As of Thursday’s update, there are now 97 active cases, up from 96 on Wednesday. The active cases include 56 in the Kawarthas (down five from Wednesday), 33 in Northumberland County (up two) and eight in Haliburton County (up four).

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: HKPR medical officer of health weighs in on what to do with Cobourg’s beach this summer' COVID-19: HKPR medical officer of health weighs in on what to do with Cobourg’s beach this summer
COVID-19: HKPR medical officer of health weighs in on what to do with Cobourg’s beach this summer

The number of variant cases of COVID-19 remained unchanged at 483. Cases include 195 in the Kawarthas, 263 in Northumberland County and 25 in Haliburton County

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The health unit reports 1,624 resolved cases of the 1,781 cumulative cases since March 2020 — approximately 91 per cent of the cases.

Click to play video: 'Answering your COVID-19 questions , May 13' Answering your COVID-19 questions , May 13

No new outbreaks were reported Thursday, leaving the following active outbreaks:

  • Dairy Queen restaurant in Lindsay: Declared Tuesday with four cases, the health unit reported Wednesday.
  • OPP offender transport unit in Lindsay: Declared Sunday with five cases.
  • Staples and Swain law firm on William Street South in Lindsay: Declared May 6, case details not available.

Other data for Thursday:

  • Deaths: 73 — unchanged since Wednesday. Since March 2020, there have been 56 deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 16 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.
  • Hospitalized cases: 65 — unchanged since Wednesday. Five people are currently in an area hospital, five in an intensive care unit (both unchanged since Wednesday). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reports eight admitted COVID-19 patients as of noon Thursday, unchanged since Wednesday.
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagCity of Kawartha Lakes tagNorthumberland County tagHaliburton tagHaliburton County tagKawarthas tagHKPR Health Unit tagKawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers