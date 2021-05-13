COVID-19: 8 new cases in Northumberland, 4 in Haliburton County, 3 in Kawarthas

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The new cases included eight in Northumberland County, four in Haliburton County and three in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

As of Thursday’s update, there are now 97 active cases, up from 96 on Wednesday. The active cases include 56 in the Kawarthas (down five from Wednesday), 33 in Northumberland County (up two) and eight in Haliburton County (up four).

The number of variant cases of COVID-19 remained unchanged at 483. Cases include 195 in the Kawarthas, 263 in Northumberland County and 25 in Haliburton County

The health unit reports 1,624 resolved cases of the 1,781 cumulative cases since March 2020 — approximately 91 per cent of the cases.

No new outbreaks were reported Thursday, leaving the following active outbreaks:

Dairy Queen restaurant in Lindsay: Declared Tuesday with four cases, the health unit reported Wednesday.

OPP offender transport unit in Lindsay: Declared Sunday with five cases.

Staples and Swain law firm on William Street South in Lindsay: Declared May 6, case details not available.

Other data for Thursday:

Deaths: 73 — unchanged since Wednesday. Since March 2020, there have been 56 deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 16 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

Hospitalized cases: 65 — unchanged since Wednesday. Five people are currently in an area hospital, five in an intensive care unit (both unchanged since Wednesday). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reports eight admitted COVID-19 patients as of noon Thursday, unchanged since Wednesday.

