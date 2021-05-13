Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

New Brunswick to hold COVID-19 update as questions swirl around AstraZeneca

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted May 13, 2021 12:37 pm
Click to play video: ''
WATCH LIVE: New Brunswick COVID-19 briefing for May 13.

New Brunswick will be providing an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province on Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

The briefing will include Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Dominic Cardy and Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health.

Read more: N.B. COVID-19 cabinet committee meets Wednesday with AstraZeneca expected to be ‘major topic’: Higgs

The conference will be livestreamed here.

The province’s all-party COVID-19 cabinet committee held a meeting Wednesday night, where Premier Blaine Higgs said the use of AstraZeneca would be a “major topic.”

Trending Stories

Nova Scotia had announced earlier in the day Wednesday that it will be pausing the use of AstraZeneca as a first dose. It joins a growing list of provinces to pull AstraZeneca — due to the risk of a rare blood clot and because of supply considerations.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: New Brunswick reports first death linked to AstraZeneca vaccine

Last week, New Brunswick announced its first death connected to a rare form of blood clot after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.

As of Wednesday, the province had 123 active cases of COVID-19.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagPandemic tagHealth tagAstraZeneca tagNB COVID-19 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers