New Brunswick to hold COVID-19 update as questions swirl around AstraZeneca

New Brunswick will be providing an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province on Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

The briefing will include Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Dominic Cardy and Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health.

The conference will be livestreamed here.

The province’s all-party COVID-19 cabinet committee held a meeting Wednesday night, where Premier Blaine Higgs said the use of AstraZeneca would be a “major topic.”

Nova Scotia had announced earlier in the day Wednesday that it will be pausing the use of AstraZeneca as a first dose. It joins a growing list of provinces to pull AstraZeneca — due to the risk of a rare blood clot and because of supply considerations.

Last week, New Brunswick announced its first death connected to a rare form of blood clot after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.

As of Wednesday, the province had 123 active cases of COVID-19.