COVID-19: B.C. holding remaining AstraZeneca shots for 2nd doses due to ‘limited availability’

British Columbia will no longer book new first-dose appointments for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, health officials said Wednesday.

Officials said appointments would still go ahead for people who had booked their first dose.

“Given the limited availability of the AstraZeneca vaccine supply, we are holding all remaining AstraZeneca vaccine for dose-two booster immunizations,” officials said in their daily COVID-19 written update.

“We are also awaiting the findings of studies currently underway on interchangeability of COVID-19 vaccines, as well as guidance from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization. This will help determine our approach and options for second doses.”

Ontario, Alberta and Nova Scotia all paused the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for new patients.

Ontario and Alberta both pointed to supply issues for the vaccine, much of which is manufactured in India — a country currently facing its own surge in cases.

Ontario and Nova Scotia, however, also said the move was being done as a precaution due to increased instances of an extremely rare and potentially fatal blood clotting disorder, vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT), linked to the shot.

A woman in her 40s was diagnosed as the first case of VITT in British Columbia last week. Research shows the condition affects about one in 100,000 people who receive a dose.

B.C. has been administering the AstraZeneca vaccine in COVID-19 hotspots and through pharmacies due to its portability and ability to be stored at a higher temperature than the other available vaccines.