Edmonton police urge drivers to slow down, say speeding violations on the rise

It’s been a year in the fast lane for many Edmonton drivers. Recent statistics released by the Edmonton Police Service show a concerning increase in drivers exceeding the speed limit by 50 kilometres an hour.

“This year, we’re on pace… we’re including the bad weather months already at 166 violations so far — if that pace continues, it will be up over the 600 mark this year,” said EPS Traffic Section Sgt. Kerry Bates.

For comparison, there were a total of 554 tickets issued in 2020, 305 in 2019 and 362 in 2018. Police said these hundreds of violations put everyday drivers at risk.

“Even just a random error of forgetting to signal a lane change, if somebody is doing 50 or 60 kilometres an hour faster than you, that could create quite an impact and quite a disaster if there is a collision at those speeds,” Bates said.

Bates said one of the most notorious stretches of road for speeders is on the High Level Bridge.

Typical travel time to cross the narrow bridge is one minute, but drivers going 50 kilometres an hour faster would make it in just 30 seconds.

Other hot spots include Jasper Avenue from 90 Street to 82 Street, Groat Road from River Valley Road to107 Avenue and areas on Whitemud Drive and Anthony Henday Drive.

“We’re aware of and track where these high-speed violations are occurring, so the guys and girls of the enforcement teams are out there everyday monitoring those zones,” Bates said.

Bates said the majority of these speeding infractions happen in the evening and late at night, and that the increase may be caused by less traffic volumes in and around the city, along with ideal driving conditions for sport cars and motorcycles.

Violators can face a fine from $500 to $1,000 or more and have their licence suspended.