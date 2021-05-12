Middlesex-London region to see 4th COVID-19 vaccine clinic open by end of month

Send this page to someone via email

As more people become eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine, the Middlesex London Health Unit has announced the opening of the region’s fourth vaccine clinic.

The new clinic will be located at the Earl Nichols Recreation Centre at 799 Homeview Rd. in London.

The clinic is slated to open May 25, with people able to start booking appointments at 8 a.m. on May 13.

People 16 and older with at-risk health conditions and people who fall under Group 2 of the province’s list of people who can’t work from home are now vaccine-eligible.

As of Tuesday, all adults 50 and older who don’t fall under a previously identified eligible group can book a vaccine appointment, but that is expected to be lowered to 40-plus on Thursday and 30-plus as of May 20.

London medical officer of health Dr. Chris Mackie said as of May 27, vaccine eligibility should be opened to everyone 18 and over pending confirmation from the province.

More than 216,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in London-Middlesex, of which 188,000 have been through the region’s three mass vaccination clinics.

As of 8 p.m. on Tuesday, nearly 6.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. That marks an increase of 140,785 vaccines in the last day. There are 402,258 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

Vaccination of people 40 and over with the AstraZeneca shot as part of the province’s pharmacy programs has been temporarily halted in Ontario for first doses due to increased instances of a rare blood clotting disorder linked to the shot.

Eligible residents looking to book a vaccine can do so by going to the booking website or call 226-289-3560 to book an appointment at one of the region’s mass vaccination clinics.

—With files from Matthew Trevithick and Gabby Rodrigues