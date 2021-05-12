Menu

Crime

B.C. to refuse driver’s licence renewals to people with unpaid COVID-19 fines

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 12, 2021 5:30 pm
B.C. RCMP officers staff a COVID-19 travel checkpoint in Manning Park on Thursday. View image in full screen
B.C. RCMP officers staff a COVID-19 travel checkpoint in Manning Park on Thursday. Global News

The B.C. government says people who don’t pay COVID-19-related fines could be refused driver’s or vehicle licences.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth announced the move Wednesday, which will be accomplished by amending the Motor Vehicle Act.

Read more: ‘We are not going to let it drop’: Majority of $1.1M in COVID-19 fines issued in B.C. remain unpaid

The change would empower ICBC to refuse to issue or renew licensing due to unpaid fines associated with B.C.’s Emergency Program Act and COVID-19 Related Measures Act.

Click to play video: 'B.C. considering new measures to collect unpaid COVID-19 fines' B.C. considering new measures to collect unpaid COVID-19 fines
B.C. considering new measures to collect unpaid COVID-19 fines – Mar 28, 2021

The province says the refusals would apply to all outstanding fines, and be applied retroactively. People with an outstanding fine would get a warning ahead of their driver’s licence expiry date, and would retain the right to appeal through the superintendent of motor vehicles.

The new enforcement is scheduled to begin on July 1.

Read more: B.C. to more than double COVID-19 fines for attending social gatherings

The move comes as the province struggles to recoup fines issued to people caught violating COVID-19 restrictions.

ICBC, which collects ticket fines on behalf of the provincial government, has processed 1,679 violation tickets so far, amounting to $1.17 million — just $172,825, or 14 per cent of that figure, has actually been paid.

In December, the province directed ICBC to send unpaid fines to collections as soon as their 30-day payment or dispute penalty ended.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagbc coronavirus tagICBC tagbc covid tagMike Farnworth tagCOVID restrictions tagcovid enforcement tagBC Fines tagUnpaid Covid Fines tagbc unpaid fines tag

