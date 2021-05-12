COVID-19: 11 new cases reported in Peterborough area, workplace outbreak declared over

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 and a resolved workplace outbreak on Wednesday.

The new cases increase the number active cases to 79, from 75 reported on Tuesday. There were 65 active cases reported on Monday afternoon. The health unit serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

Variant cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction remained unchanged at 515. The area’s first variant case was reported on Feb. 23.

Resolved cases now sit at 1,230 (seven more) among the 1,326 cumulative cases since the pandemic’s beginnings in March 2020 — approximately 93 per cent of the total cases.

Outbreaks

No new outbreaks were declared Wednesday, however, a workplace outbreak (No. 5) declared on April 13 was resolved on Wednesday.

That leaves four active outbreak, three of them at child-care settings:

Helping Hands Daycare in Millbrook in Cavan Monaghan Township: Declared May 11, case details not available.

Sunshine Child Care Centre on Bensfort Road in Peterborough: Declared Monday, May 3. Province reported two cases with staff members as of Wednesday morning.

Home child care centre in Peterborough County: Declared Monday, May 3. Site not identified by health unit, but the province reported Wednesday three child cases at Compass Early Learning and Care Shamrock in Ennismore in Selwyn Township.

Congregate living facility No. 3 in Peterborough: Declared April 11, no case details provided.

Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit has dealt with 268 COVID-19 cases (two more since Tuesday) associated with 44 outbreaks.

Other COVID-19 data for Wednesday afternoon:

Deaths: 17 — three of the deaths have occurred in May, the latest was reported on Monday, May 10. Since the pandemic was declared, two deaths have been linked to the Empress Gardens Retirement Residence in Peterborough which was declared over last week. Another death was linked to the Severn Court Student Residence outbreak in February in Peterborough while three were tied to a November 2020 outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough.

Severn Court Student Residence Close contacts: 226, down from 227 reported on Monday.

At least 60 cases have required hospitalized care since the pandemic was declared — one more since Tuesday, May 11. Thirteen required the intensive care unit, two more since Tuesday, May 11. They make up one per cent of all the health unit’s cases.

Trent University reports no student residence cases as of 4:30 p.m.

Fleming College: reports no cases related to its Sutherland Campus in the city.

Peterborough Regional Health Centre: reports on Wednesday, there are 13 COVID-19 inpatients — unchanged since Tuesday — and at least 73 patient transfers from other areas (unchanged since Tuesday)

More than 51,000 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Vaccination

Vaccination appointments must be made via the provincial call centre at 1-833-943-3900, available daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. or anytime online.

Peterborough pharmacies offering the AstraZeneca vaccine to eligible recipients: Costco Pharmacy at The Parkway; Walmart and Rexall, both on Chemong Road, and High St. Guardian. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies.