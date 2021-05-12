Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan to begin sending out negative COVID-19 test results via text

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted May 12, 2021 4:25 pm
Saskatchewan residents may receive notification of a negative COVID-19 test result through an automated text messaging system beginning on May 19.
Saskatchewan residents may receive notification of a negative COVID-19 test result through an automated text messaging system beginning on May 19. Carlina Teteris / Getty Images

Saskatchewan residents who have gotten tested for COVID-19 may receive their results, if negative, through an automated text messaging system beginning May 19.

The province says the Saskatchewan Health Authority will introduce data collection through the online requisition form at both drive-thru and static testing sites staring Friday.

Read more: Saskatchewan’s top doctor says COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness seems to be 99% or higher

“All patients who have a positive COVID-19 test result will still receive a call from public health, providing them with direction on self-isolation and to complete contact tracing questions,” the province said in a press release Wednesday.

“If your COVID-19 test is negative, you can receive your results by text message to your cell phone.”

At the time of your COVID-19 test, people will be asked if it is okay to receive their negative test results through text.

Read more: ‘One-dose spring, two-dose summer’ in Saskatchewan, Scott Moe says

“These text messages will be identified as originating from the SHA and you will be asked to verify if you are the correct recipient for the results,” the province said.

“If you are not the right recipient and an incorrect contact number has been provided, the SHA will use other contact methods to provide those negative test results to the right person.”

The province said nobody will be asked to provide any personal information via text.

