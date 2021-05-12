Winnipeg libraries to bring back contactless pickup service Thursday

Starting Thursday, libraries across Winnipeg will bring back contactless pickup of books on hold, as well as return services.
Although library users won’t have access to enter the branches — including at the newly-renovated Cornish Library — they’ll be able to pick up their holds from tables at libraries’ front entrances.
Readers can reserve books using the Winnipeg Public Library’s website or app, and they’ll receive a phone call or an email when their selections are ready to be picked up.
Library customers are asked to then call ahead and give the library a heads-up when they’re coming to pick up the books, which will be left on the table at the front entrance.
This hold/pickup system was previously suspended May 7 to comply with Manitoba’s public health orders.
Twenty-four hour external book returns will also be open seven days a week.
