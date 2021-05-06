Menu

Education

Century-old Cornish Library reopens Tuesday after years of renos

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 6, 2021 4:48 pm
An artist's rendering of the upgraded Cornish Library prior to renovations.
An artist's rendering of the upgraded Cornish Library prior to renovations. City of Winnipeg

Winnipeg readers who want to check out the new look at the historic Cornish Library will have the opportunity beginning Tuesday afternoon, when the 105-year-old building officially reopens as a pickup location for online holds.

The Cornish, a familiar site on West Gate, has been undergoing much-needed renos since 2018 and has been redeveloped to meet modern needs — including an extension, new lounge spaces, accessible washrooms, a 24-hour book return, a children’s ‘family literacy playground,’ and redesigned computer areas.

Read more: Winnipeg libraries move to fine-free model, outstanding fees waived

The $3.47-million renovation project, the city said, aimed to maintain the character of the heritage building by refreshing and preserving original woodwork.

“With over a century of library service to the community, it’s great to see the Cornish Library receive some much-needed renovations and repairs,” said Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman.

Click to play video: 'Contactless pick-up at Winnipeg libraries' Contactless pick-up at Winnipeg libraries
Contactless pick-up at Winnipeg libraries – Dec 7, 2020
